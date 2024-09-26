Haverhill Councilors Call for Keeping iHub, New Management to Replace UMass Lowell

Haverhill’s elected officials are calling for the continuation of the downtown business incubator, operated by UMass Lowell, with new management.

Councilor John A. Michitson said Tuesday the Innovation Hub, now scheduled to close at the end of the year, is critical for Haverhill’s future.

“UMass Lowell and the iHub cannot leave. UMass Lowell’s commitment to helping Haverhill with workforce development, innovation and economic development isn’t completed. In fact, we need it more than ever,” he said.

As only WHAV reported, the 25 companies that occupy the third floor of the Harbor Place building were originally told to leave the space by Oct. 31. They have since been granted an extension to stay until at least the end of the year. Mayor Melinda E. Barrett told councilors she seeks to keep the space even after UMass Lowell closes its Haverhill campus.

“We will endeavor to make sure it stays in some manner. I don’t know if U Lowell put a full effort into building out,” Barrett said. “Maybe at the beginning the intent was to really put their efforts there but it never really came to fruition after COVID.” She added, “If not U Lowell, then somebody else. We will endeavor to find somebody for that space.”

Michitson thanked Barrett, state Rep. Andy X. Vargas and the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce for their efforts to find a solution. He also thanked iHub Assistant Director Stephanie Guyotte on her day-to-day oversight of the operation. The councilor, however, said he believes the university has not completed its work in the city. “Haverhill needs UMass Lowell to live up to their commitment to innovation and workforce development at Harbor Place.”

Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan agreed the university was not fully invested in “making it work.”

“It often did not seem like UMass Lowell wasn’t fully in on this and making it work,” he said, adding (CUT: Jordan – city if it does.wav) “I certainly would hope that they will do everything that they can and the delegation of people working together will do everything we can to make sure that Harbor Place thrives going forward because it certainly benefits the entire city if it does.”

In response to a query by Council President Thomas J. Sullivan about, what he believed to be, the university’s 10-year lease early, the mayor cited financial issues.

“I believe the grant funding is nearing its end and this is what precipitated this sudden ‘we’re really leaving now.’ So, I think whatever funding that they had at the time, I don’t know their rent structure, I think it’s rather onerous and time ran out on that grant,” Barrett said.

Michitson said, “The number one goal right now for the team trying to help solve this is to stabilize the iHub so we don’t lose the 25 paying companies and organizations that are there.”

“Quite frankly, I was trying to stay away from it, but I got to say it, it’s a low blow.”