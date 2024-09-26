Eammon’s Heart Narcan Training to Take Place at Northern Essex Community College

Eammon’s Heart will present Narcan training at Northern Essex Community College, offering harm reduction and addiction awareness education during October and November.

Rebecca Pichardo, a trainer specializing in Narcan and substance use disorder, will lead the trainings, which include overdose education, basic overdose response, and naloxone administration, aims to empower individuals with life-saving knowledge.

Topics covered include the risks for opioid overdose, recognizing the signs of an overdose, steps of overdose response, how to administer naloxone and perform rescue breathing and an overview of local Good Samaritan laws. Attendees will receive a take-home naloxone kit.

There are two sessions, Thursday, Oct. 3, and Thursday, Nov. 12, both from noon to 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill, C Building, Room 201-203.

In partnership with Mass General Brigham, the training will also include information on local resources. For more information, visit eammonheart.org or call 978-793-6085.