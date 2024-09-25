Proposed Haverhill Multi-Family Development, Freeman Street Connection Brings Opposition

Late update: Developer Michael Cassell this morning withdrew his special permit request to construct two triplexes for a total of six units. His lawyer, Michael J. Migliori, told WHAV Cassell will now build two duplexes, for a total of four units, which is allowed by right.

“It became clear that it didn’t have enough votes on the Council, especially with the supermajority you need these days. We’re dealing with a Council of 10 and I need eight votes. From the feedback I got, that wasn’t going to happen,” he said.

–Earlier–

Ideas to connect the separate sections of Freeman Street and build two triplexes were placed on hold Tuesday for a week amid an outpouring of residential opposition.

Haverhill developer Michael Cassell of Snow Cassell, represented by attorney Michael J. Migliori, sought to build two, three-family homes on two vacant parcels at Pilling and Boston Streets. Along with the development, city officials suggested an approximately 120-foot extension to Freeman Street to connect both ends of the road to improve water service and fire truck access.

City councilors heard comments from several residents on Freeman Street Extension who fear an extension would create additional traffic, which they believe could slow emergency response times. Patricia S. Martin, for example, spoke about her son who has cerebral palsy who nearly drowned in their family pool about a month ago. She said she revived her son, called 911 and first responders were there within about two minutes.

“You open up that road, there’s going to be traffic going back and forth. There’s only room enough for one truck to go down there. My son would have died had they not gotten there when they did,” she added.

Norina L. Clermont, a resident at the end of the extension, believes opening the road could cause “more problems than solutions.”

“It’s been a dead end my entire life, and I’ve never seen any vehicle get stuck that couldn’t turn around either at the turnaround at the end or in somebody’s driveway or if need be, back down the street,” Clermont said.

Other residents, like Mark Sheehan, agreed. “We have seen trash trucks, delivery trucks, oil trucks and numerous similar large vehicles utilize that turnaround without a problem,” Sheehan said.

Miglori said the developer agrees and can “live without” the extension. “It doesn’t impact the development at all. I would certainly like to keep the neighbors happy,” he said.

Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan acknowledged residents’ concerns. He said, “it’s a valid point. This isn’t changing a blighted area, it’s taking what’s open space and what’s pretty, and replacing it.”

Jordan and Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski said, however, they believe the water main upgrades proposed with the development could be beneficial to the area.

Jordan said he would most likely support two duplexes, which is allowed by right under the city’s zoning code. Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere added he would also support two duplexes instead, and that his concerns about fire department response times “have been put to bed.” He added, “When I ran, I promised that I would make neighborhoods safer,” Basiliere said. “When I saw the fire department recommendation that stuck right out to me. I have heard about real life emergencies from competent people who I believe are telling me the truth, that response times are not an issue, so that has now been put to bed for me.”

He added, “by right gets us four, and I’d rather see the four than the six. It takes the other things off the table. I think that’s the compromise here,” he said. “I believe by right here is enough and is better for the neighborhood.”

Councilors continued the hearing to its Oct. 1 meeting.