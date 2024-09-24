Newburyport Bank Donates $2,500 in Support of Upcoming Anna Jaques Fundraiser

Newburyport Bank recently donated $2,500 as a sponsor of Anna Jaques Hospital’s Shine, A Sparkling Fundraiser for AJH Breast Care Services.

This event, in support of Breast Care Services at Anna Jacques Hospital, takes place Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6-9 p.m., at the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury. There will be a live auction, wine pull and light dinner followed by a brief program.

“We are blessed to have an institution like Anna Jacques in our midst,” said Newburyport Bank President and CEO Lloyd L. Hamm. “Breast cancer is a scary diagnosis, but the professionals at AJH are there for treatment every step of the way. We’re proud to support the fundraiser as it’s instrumental in assisting them in all of their efforts.”

Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport is clinically affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.