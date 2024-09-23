Merrimack Valley Credit Union to be Known as BrightBridge Credit Union Next Year

Merrimack Valley Credit Union said Monday the institution’s name will change to BrightBridge Credit Union after the new year.

President and CEO John J. Howard said the change will take effect in 2025, pending member and regulatory approval. Staff and members were recently informed following a vote by the Credit Union’s board of directors.

“The Merrimack Valley Credit Union name, while strong, is very specific to one region, one part of our history. It does not reflect the many communities our family tree has served, and we continue to serve. As we work to remain responsive to the needs of current members and new generations of members, our new name will position us for growth and reflect our values and goals for the future,” said Howard in a recent letter to members.

Merrimack Valley Credit Union serves more than 115,000 members and 1,100 employer groups in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island and operates 19 retail branches. In the southeastern region of Massachusetts, the branches are named Bridgewater Credit Union, a Division of Merrimack Valley Credit Union, after a merger between the two organizations in 2018.

“Coming up with a new name isn’t easy. The rigorous process of renaming and rebranding began in August of 2023 and has involved hundreds of hours of meetings, extensive market research, with thousands of names considered,” said Howard. “BrightBridge Credit Union will be a new beginning for all of us. It honors our history while opening a world of possibility for our future.”

The credit union says that while their name and brand will change, there will be no changes to members’ banking experience and all current services and benefits will remain in place.