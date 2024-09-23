Lawrence General Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1964 Marks 60 Years at Reunion Wednesday

(Additional photographs below.)

The Lawrence General Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1964 will celebrate its 60th reunion tomorrow night.

Despite graduating six decades ago, class member Ann Ryan says they have maintained a close-knit bond, holding monthly luncheons and regular reunions. The class began in September of 1961 with 43 women, with 32 graduating in 1964. Although some did not graduate with the class, they remain part of the group, she says. In the early 1960s, nursing schools had strict rules.

“Breaking minor rules, and pregnancy were grounds for immediate dismissal, regardless of one’s academic standing or performance in the clinical setting. Strong bonds were formed, and remain, some 60 years later. We have lost 10 of our classmates to death,” says Ryan, formerly of Haverhill.

Since graduation, alumni have pursued diverse careers as artists, authors, fitness experts, ministers and nurses. They have stayed connected through significant life events, including marriages, job changes and personal losses.

Though they have lost 10 members, Ryan notes, the remaining alumni continue to cherish their strong bond. At the upcoming reunion, about 12-14 members will gather in person, with others joining virtually. The reunion takes place Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Michael’s Harborside in Newburyport.