Somebody Cares New England Hosts ‘Basketball & BBQ’ with Harlem Globetrotter Adams

Somebody Cares New England, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting low-income families, offers “Basketball & BBQ,’ with former Harlem Globetrotter Melvin Adams.

The event is free and open to Haverhill residents of all ages, though children 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a barbeque, basketball, volleyball, games and cotton candy. Attendees have the opportunity to meet Adams, who is known for inspiring both youth and adults to pursue their dreams with his unique blend of mentorship and humor.

The event takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at 358 Washington St., Haverhill, and will be held rain or shine. There’s more at somebodycaresne.org or call 978-912-7626.