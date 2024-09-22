Northern Essex Community College Knights Soccer Victorious Over Massasoit

Northern Essex Community College soccer Knights are on a win streak

A quartet of Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire residents teamed up for the game’s lone goal as the Knights men notched their first-ever soccer victory over Massasoit on Wednesday.

Lucas Cantelli of Lowell scored the winning goal. Northern Essex began the play with a corner kick from Haverhill’s Joel Ishimme, which was controlled by Jadiel Bomfim of Nashua, N.H., who passed to Cantelli for the strike into the upper corner of the goal in the game’s 76th minute.

Will Paganini of Derry, N.H., picked up the win in goal, recording his third shutout in the team’s last four outings.

After two losses to open the season, the college has won four in a row to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Northern Essex will play its third straight road game on Saturday afternoon when they close out the non-conference portion of their schedule against the Hawks of York County Community College. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. at Sanford High School in Maine.

NECC will return home to open conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 24 when it hosts Holyoke at 7 p.m. at Whittier Tech in Haverhill.