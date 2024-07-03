River Cruise Shares History of Haverhill’s Section of Merrimack

The Merrimack River Watershed Council’s Matthew Cranney, manager of the organization’s Water Resources projects, will narrate a boat tour of Haverhill’s section of the Merrimack River, focusing on the ecology of the waterway and how the river and its health is inextricably tied to the city’s history.

The cruise is one of four on-the-water fundraising events for the Watershed Council.

Each scenic tour will motor through different sections of the river, guided by local experts who will educate and entertain with stories, information and insight meant to broaden knowledge and appreciation of the mighty Merrimack — and no doubt along the way, surprise passengers with sightings of fish and fowl that inhabit the river.

The Haverhill-centric tour is the organization’s July cruise. Participants will see unique habitats the river supports, and will hear about efforts to improve the river’s health. The cruise takes place on Tuesday, July 9, and leaves Haverhill’s Municipal Dock, accessible from 136 Washington St., at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $60 and support the council’s work. The council engages in a broad spectrum of water quality programs, riverfront restoration and protection, cleanups, invasive plant species removal, classroom education, and free public educational and recreation events along the Merrimack. Registration is required due to limited space.

To learn more about other fundraisers in Salisbury, Newburyport and Plum Island, visit Merrimack.org/events.