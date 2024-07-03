Pentucket Regional Schools Name New District Athletic Director

Student-athletes in the Pentucket Regional School District will find a new athletic director at the helm when the new school year begins.

Jonathan Amico, formerly assistant AD in Wilmington, will lead Pentucket’s athletics programs, said Superintendent Justin Bartholomew. He held the assistant athletic director post for three years in Wilmington, and was the high school’s boys basketball coach. He also created and coached a Unified Basketball team.

Amico was instrumental in growing and rebranding the Athletic Department, by creating a Captains Council and Student-Athlete of the Month awards.

Amico also served as director of Summer Sports Clinics for the town of Wilmington.

The Danvers native was a three-sport athlete at Danvers High School. He was a captain on Danvers’ state championship basketball team, and he led the Northeast Conference in scoring on the soccer team in his senior year.

Pentucket Regional High School Principal Brenda Erhardt said she is happy to welcome Amico to the district.

She and Bartholomew wished departing Athletic Director Daniel Thornton well in his new role as a principal in the Lawrence Public Schools, and thanked him for his years of service as athletic director and an assistant principal.

“Dan and his family have done tremendous work on behalf of our Pentucket student-athletes, and we are grateful for their dedication,” Bartholomew said.