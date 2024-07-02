Play Along with The Band at Next Plaistow Summer Series Concert

Key Elements, a four-piece New Hampshire-based cover band featuring Plaistow-raised siblings Mike and Liz Comeau, will perform in the next concert in the Plaistow Summer Series.

The Comeaus, who honed their musical talents in the Timberlane Band, perform nostalgic favorites from the 70s and 80s with their bandmates. Expect hits from artists like The Eagles, James Taylor, Carole King and Linda Rondstadt, but with a unique twist. Key Elements brings a bunch of hand percussion instruments to the gig, so audience members can play along.

The concert series takes place every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Town Bandstand, 145 Main St. The Key Elements perform Wednesday, July 3.

The remaining concerts in the series are:

July 10: Knock On Wood, an acoustic folk/rock duo performing classic covers and family-friendly comedic compositions

July 17: Timberlane Jazz Band, directed by John Mainella, playing a variety of music in Big Band style

July 24: Timberlane Community Band, a nonprofessional, all-adult 50-piece concert band based in Plaistow

July 31: North River Music, Americana performed with exquisite harmonies, ranging in style from Crosby, Stills & Nash to The Indigo Girls

Aug. 7: Relative Soul, a father-daughter duo with intergenerational appeal

Aug. 14: Time Bandits, a band that’s performed together for decades, featuring music from the 60s to the 80s, heavy on the 80s