Newburyport Bank recently elevated Joshua P. Sanchez to vice president, residential mortgage officer.

Prior to receiving his new appointment, Sanchez worked as assistant vice president and residential mortgage officer in the residential lending division at Newburyport Bank’s Amesbury Lending Center, 43 Main St.

A Haverhill resident, Sanchez received his bachelor’s in business management from Fisher College and has more than 20 years of experience in banking.