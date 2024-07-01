Merrimack Valley Credit Union Raises $40,000 for Financial Edge Education Program

Merrimack Valley Credit Union raised nearly $40,000 at its early June Charity Golf Classic at Atkinson Country Club to support its Financial Edge educational program.

Merrimack Valley Credit Union partnered with Banzai to develop Financial Edge, a program that improves the financial literacy of students and adults by offering training and digital tools to schools and community organizations throughout the Merrimack Valley. President and CEO John J. Howard thanked sponsors.

“Your support gives community members of all ages the knowledge, skills and confidence to overcome the financial obstacles they will encounter throughout their lives,” he said.

Schools and organizations interested in learning more about the Financial Edge program may email [email protected] for more information.