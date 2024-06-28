Preschoolers Display Artistic Talents at Haverhill Library

The work of the blossoming artists (pun intended) at Marigold Montessori Preschool will be on display this summer for all to see.

During the school year, with the help of the Haverhill Cultural Council, students explored the ways artists from all over the world used their artistic voices to connect to the world around. Using those lessons, they crafted their art from this inspiration to find and share their unique creative voice with their community.

Marigold Montessori staff said their hope is to inspire children of all backgrounds to find and share their unique voices with the world. Perhaps parents will also be inspired, after seeing the exhibit with their children, to encourage and foster creative expression.

The art will be on display from mid-July through August during regular hours at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.