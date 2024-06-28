Northern Essex Baseball Has Top Pitcher for Second Year Running

For the second year in a row, the Northern Essex Community College Knights baseball program is home to the country’s top pitcher in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

This year, the Haverhill community college produced the nation’s strikeout leader, with more than 18 ½ per nine innings, for a NECC modern-era record of 126 batters in 61 innings pitched. Sophomore right hander Jayden Voelker of Coventry, R.I., was named an NJCAA First Team All American and the NJCAA Region 21 Pitcher of the Year.

He is projected to be selected in next month’s Major League Baseball draft.

Voelker finished second in earned run average with 1.48 while picking up eight wins on the season, and was named the NJCAA Pitcher of the Week on three occasions.

The award for Voelker marks the second consecutive season that the Knights have taken home the award. Lawrence’s Jairo Vazquez claimed the honor in 2023.