Man in Custody as Police, Fire Investigators Review Possible Flammable Device at Haverhill Home

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Rosebud Avenue in Haverhill near the Methuen line as city and state officials investigate a possible incendiary device. A man, believed associated with the object is under arrest after being stopped by State Police on Interstate 495 in Wrentham.

In a joint statement early this afternoon, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and state Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said the device—one created to start fires—was reported to police around 8 a.m.

Based on their observations, police requested help from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Bomb Squad technicians and fire investigators remain on scene along with Haverhill police and firefighters.

The name of the man arrested, described only as an adult, has not yet been made public. Officials said no other individuals are being sought.

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for more information.