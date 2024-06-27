Photos: Haverhill Swears in 12 Firefighters, Promotes 8 Others as Department Continues Growth

(Additional photographs below.)

A dozen new Haverhill firefighters were sworn in this week as they joined five promoted to lieutenant and three promoted to captain as the department moves toward its goal of 110 uniformed members.

During a ceremony Tuesday in City Hall auditorium, Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien oversaw the arrangements, part of an historic employment surge. Mayor Melinda E. Barrett congratulated each and City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright administered oaths of office. Following the swearing in, O’Brien told WHAV the onboarding process isn’t necessarily easy.

“The idea of taking on so many new employees at one time is challenging and sometimes daunting.”

While there are 16 new positions to fill a second ladder truck thanks to a $4.1 million federal grant, the chief said, seven firefighters this year also announced their retirements. He thanked the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy for recognizing Haverhill’s grant deadlines and accommodating the city’s aggressive recruit training schedule.

The chief explained the process includes interviews, background checks, physical aptitude tests, psychological tests, recruit orientation classes and other steps even before enrollment at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. Through four Academy classes so far this year, the city has welcomed 16 new recruits, but still has six more attending training starting next month. In addition, there are times when recruits are not ultimately hired. O’Brien explained some recruits are military reservists and end up being deployed during the process, some change their career goals and so on.

New recruits sworn in were Lucien Chretien, Gavin Flaherty, Brandon Fredette, Taylor Gillette—the city’s first career female firefighter, Matthew Macrae, Thomas Marcotte, Jory Marini-Berry, Thomas Quinlan, Raymond Robinson III, Brandon Sargent, Melanie Figueroa—who began as the city’s first female call firefighter and now is the second career female and John Pettis.

With firefighters still entering the Academy, O’Brien said, it will be a bit more time before the second ladder truck, assigned to the Bradford Fire Station, is placed into service. Nevertheless, the chief adds, safety is improving as staffing grows to historic levels. The chief also noted firefighters themselves have saved the city by undertaking station improvements themselves, including putting a trailer into service as additional bedrooms and connecting it to the Bradford station.

Barrett stressed the important roles the newly promoted lieutenants and captains will play going forward. “You have the leadership skills that all of these new recruits will need because there will be a lot of them. I’m excited for the future of the Haverhill Fire Department,” she said.

Those promoted to the rank of captain are Todd Giampa, Stephen Ryan and Donald Minion. Becoming lieutenants are Kyle Kimball, William Cowl, Kristofer Jenkins, John Farrell and Michael Fitzgerald.

Of the new recruits, the mayor said, the department will be “stronger and a little younger.”