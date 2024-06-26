Haverhill Seniors Can Dance and Dine Today with Jumpin’ Juba

Steve Hurl and Dave Lockeretz, collectively known as Jumpin’ Juba, will perform a free lunchtime concert for Haverhill seniors.

The duo plays blues-based and classic rock favorites perfect for listening or, if the urge to move is too great to ignore, dancing.

The performance will be Wednesday, June 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. It is offered by the Haverhill Council on Aging with funding from a Haverhill Cultural Council grant.

Contact Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916, to save your seat.