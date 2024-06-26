Haverhill Library Kicks off Summer Reading Challenge for Kids and Adults

The kickoff party is Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all ages. Swag and signup prizes are promised. The Kona Ice 4 U food truck will be at the library, 99 Main St., from noon to 2 p.m., and Rick Anthony’s Elvis Tribute runs from 1 to 2 p.m.

Jump and Jam with Joanna, (this one is just for the kids) is at 11 a.m.

Representatives from Groundwork Lawrence will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m. to pass on information about saving energy and money in your home.

Attendees can register for the library’s Read, Renew, Repeat iREAD Summer Reading Challenge. Those not able to attend but interested in the challenge can register on Beanstack.

Sponsors for this year’s adult summer reading prizes are A-1 Deli, Boba Tea and Snow Ice House, Casa Blanca, Goats to Go, The Tap Brewing Company and Wicked Big Cafe.

Visit haverhillpl.org or call 978-373-1586, ext. 626 to register for the party.