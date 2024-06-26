Bauer Financial Awards Pentucket Bank 5-Star Superior Rating for 129th Consecutive Quarter

This month marks 129 consecutive quarters that Pentucket Bank has received Bauer Financial’s 5-Star Superior Rating for financial strength and stability.

The rating was assigned based on financial data as of March 21, and comes with the added prestige of being a “Best of Bauer Bank.” Banks must maintain their five-star rating for 100 consecutive quarters to receive this title.

“Pentucket Bank has been helping customers achieve their financial goals, both personal and business, for 133 years,” said Bauer Financial President Karen Dorway. “Its employees appreciate all opportunities and challenges thrown in their direction. They want to be the best banking partners in the community because they know, when their customers succeed, so do they.”