Eammon’s Heart Freedom Illumination Project Gets Boost From North Shore Realty Group

Eammon’s Heart Foundation for Recovery and Prevention received a boost recently for its Freedom Illumination Project from local representatives of the North Shore Realty Group.

The Freedom Illumination Project, the brainchild of Eammons Heart Foundation President Helen Sheehan, was created more than two years ago to use solar-powered lighting to light up United States flags flying above Haverhill monuments. In time for Memorial Day this year, North Shore Realty Group’s and Newburyport Lion Frank Bertolino heard Sheehan discuss the project and stepped into action.

“My boss, Frank, wanted to do this with and for me. When he had heard of this Haverhill-based project, knowing how much Haverhill means to me, he couldn’t contain his excitement. It’s the big things like that about Frank,” explained Justine Maguire, a real estate agent with the firm.

Maguire saw the gift as helping align her many interests in Haverhill, including serving as a founding member of Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association, treasurer of Pentucket Kiwanis Club and treasurer of Haverhill’s Brightside, the city’s beautification group. Speaking at a new flag raising at Monument Square, Maguire spoke of her inspirations.

“Brightside focuses on positivity, lasting maintenance and beautification throughout our city. Lynda Brown, the brilliant director of Brightside and my bestie, works tirelessly to uphold that meaning. And she has helped me find the right civic groups that matter most to me, she has taught me valuable work and life lessons that I put to use every single day,” she said.

Maguire thanked Eva Montibello for organizing the dedication, Keith Gopsill and his team for installing and maintaining the flagpoles and Sheehan for creating “something with profound purpose and meaning.”

Sheehan told city councilors two years ago that Haverhill is known for respecting and honoring its veterans and she detailed her plan is to continue that show of patriotism by illuminating flags at night.”

Maguire also thanked the Junior ROTC Color Guard, Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton, Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and city councilors, among others.