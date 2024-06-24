Essex County Community Foundation Names Lloyd as Next President

Stratton Lloyd becomes the new president and CEO July 1 of Beverly-based Essex County Community Foundation, a $130 million grantmaking organization.

Lloyd, of Wenham, succeeds Beth Francis who announced her retirement last fall. Lloyd has served the Foundation for the past six years as executive vice president and chief operating officer. The organization said he was chosen for his experience, leadership skills and deep knowledge of the Foundation’s work and of Essex County.

“What happens in Essex County matters to me, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to build on the Foundation’s 25-year history of collaborative work to create a vibrant and thriving region,” Lloyd said in a statement issued last Friday.” He added, “It’s clear that the role of our community foundation is to act as an anchor organization in the community, a place where we can come together across difference and create change together.”

The national search for the Foundation’s next leader included community input and expert guidance.

“As we celebrate the foundation’s landmark 25th anniversary and continue our work toward building a stronger and more resilient region, we are thrilled to have found ECCF’s next leader right here at home in Essex County,” said board Chair Dick Sumberg. “All of the qualities and talents that Stratton brings to the role will help steer ECCF boldly into the future.”

Prior to joining ECCF, Lloyd served as executive vice president of product management, business development and customer operations at EBSCO Information Services in Ipswich and as senior product line manager at Siebel Systems., in Seattle. He is also the founder of First Look, now known as Youthserve, a global youth service-education company. He graduated from Yale University and from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration.