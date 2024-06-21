Role-Playing Game and 3D Printing Stores Hold Grand Opening June 22

Haverhill-based Creatorpult Design agency and Queen’s Gambit game store host a joint grand opening Saturday—which is National Free RPG Day—geared to tabletop role-playing game fans.

Both companies plan events, sales, tours, demonstrations and giveaways. In addition, Creatorpult will be demonstrating its 3D printers and laser cutters all weekend. A subset of Creatorpult Games, Creatorpult Design specializes in 3D rendering, printing and engravings as well as repair for 3D printers for individuals and small businesses alike. Queen’s Gambit is a game and hobby shop focused on family boardgames, role-playing games, accessories, puzzles and more. Both can be found at 38 Emerson St., in Haverhill.

The Grand Opening will kick off Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. and run to 8 p.m. There will be a miniatures painting session with Carol Pandolph at 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce at 12:30 p.m., a 3D pen crafting session and open board gaming at 2 p.m., and free one shot and beginner role-playing game sessions every two hours. The store will also open at noon on Sunday, June 23, with a second miniatures painting session led by Carol Pandolph at 1 p.m.