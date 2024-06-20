Sacred Hearts Collects Clothing for St. Vincent de Paul Society

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Hearts Parish hosts its annual clothing drive this weekend. Donors can give any lightly worn adult’s and children’s clothing and shoes they may have collected. The Sacred Hearts Food Pantry welcomes donations of macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly and snacks.

The clothing drive, also referred to as the Clothing Bundle, benefits the society’s thrift store in Lawrence, which distributes donated clothes to those in need and funds the society’s local outreach programs in Haverhill and surrounding communities.

The society’s donation tables will be at Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Bradford, on Saturday, June 22, from 3-5 p.m., and Sunday, June 23, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Donors may also leave their gifts at the tables in St. Patrick’s Church, 114 Center St., Groveland, on Sunday, June 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.