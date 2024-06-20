Nursing, Sales, Technician and Other Positions Open at MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Today

Covenant Health, New England Solar Initiative, Atwood Memorial Co. and others are looking for new hires in nursing, sales and technician positions at today’s MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair.

Attendees have the opportunity to network with local businesses and connect with career resources. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.

Covenant Health, a collection of Catholic health care facilities, and Vinfen, a nonprofit health and human services organization, are hiring certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Covenant Health is specifically looking for additions to their Penacook Place and Mary Immaculate locations.

New England Solar Initiative and Atwood Memorial Co. are hiring for sales positions. New England Solar Initiative is seeking canvassers for door-to-door sales, while Atwood Memorial Company is seeking monument sales and instillation assistants.

Other employers in attendance include Opportunity Works, Stem Haverhill and Rapid Coatings

In addition, residents can connect with local career resources such as Massachusetts Hire Merrimack Valley Career Center and Career Training Academy, which offer free training programs, career exploration, job searches and resume workshopping. Career Training Academy is specifically offering services to adults learning English. Haverhill Latino Coalition is also in attendance, registering Massachusetts residents to vote, along with the City of Haverhill Health Department, which provides free blood pressure testing and Narcan kits.

The job fair runs today, June 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Interested attendees can find more information on the MakeIT Haverhill Facebook page.