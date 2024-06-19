Jaskelevicus, Cote, Hamm Increase Leadership Roles at River Run, Pentucket Bank

Familiar faces at Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank are taking over from Jonathan H. Dowst, who previously served as chief executive officer of Pentucket Bank, co-chair of the River Run board, and president of River Run, the mutual holding company of the two banks.

As of this past Monday, Stephen Jaskelevicus was named acting chief executive officer of Pentucket Bank and Scott D. Cote was named as co-chairman of the board of River Run. Cote joins Lloyd Hamm Jr., CEO of River Run and chief executive officer of Newburyport Bank, as co-chair of the River Run Board. Hamm will also serve as acting president of River Run.

Jaskelevicus has been with Pentucket Bank since 2010, most recently serving as its executive vice president, chief credit officer. Jaskelevicus has more 35 years of banking experience that he will bring to his new role, with a focus on commercial lending, strategic planning, staff development and community involvement.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to our mission, ensuring a seamless transition as we continue to focus on Pentucket Bank’s and the mutual holding company’s goals,” Hamm said in a Tuesday statement.

Hamm added, “Jon Dowst was instrumental in the successful merger of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank under the newly-formed River Run Bancorp, MHC. We are grateful for his leadership, innovation and dedication during a critical period of our company’s growth. We are incredibly thankful for all of Jon’s contributions.” He continued, “His efforts were pivotal in uniting our organizations and setting a strong foundation for the future.”

Cote retired as chief executive officer of Pentucket Bank in 2021 and currently serves as the chairman of the Pentucket Bank board of directors.