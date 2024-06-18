With New State Limit on Family Shelter Stays, Emmaus Haverhill Finds Options for Those Affected

Following a new state policy limiting shelter stays to nine months, Haverhill’s Emmaus House says it has identified housing options for three quarters of the 19 to 20 families who may be required to move on.

Al Hanscom, the organization’s vice president of operations, told WHAV there used to be no time limit at emergency assistance sites, which are for unhoused families and pregnant women. Gov. Maura T. Healey announced last fall the system reached capacity at 7,500 families. Around 150 will be asked to leave in early July, according to a press release from her office.

“As far as Emmaus, we have always strived to be able to help rehouse people, and it is more difficult in today’s world than in the past and it’s not because of these policies,” he said. “It’s post-COVID, with the cost of housing and very low vacancy rate right now.”

The people who end up at the Haverhill shelter are assigned by the state, which also manages waitlists. Those impacted under the new policy can request two, 90-day extensions if they meet certain criteria such as veteran status or school enrollment. As WHAV previously reported, Haverhill Public Schools officials expected to pay more than $1 million to transport unhoused students this school year, part of an $11.1 million deficit they say resulted from insufficient state aid.

“We are confident in our staff’s ability to provide for the families that this will be affecting,” said Eunice D. Zeigler, vice president of strategic planning and administration at Emmaus of Haverhill.

More permanent housing can look like market-rate units, rental assistance vouchers or government-run apartments, Hanscom explained. Healey said in a press release “enhanced” workforce training and rehousing programs have helped more families leave emergency assistance in recent months.