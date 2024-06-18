HC Media Names Belfiore Executive Director, Promotes Bowden, Paris, Ellson, Scott

Matthew Belfiore has been named executive director of HC Media, operator of public access, education and government cable television channels in Haverhill.

Belfiore, longtime director of operations, joined the HC Media in 1996. He is the recipient of two National Association of Telecommunications Oﬃcers and Advisors awards and nine National Alliance for Community Media awards, and was nominated for two New England Emmy Awards in 2024.

“Matt brings with him the technical knowledge and the creative mindset to bring HC Media to the next level,” said Stephanie Guyotte, president of HC Media board of directors. “He has been the biggest champion of HC Media and has a commitment and enthusiasm that is unmatched. The board was honored to appoint him to this position. We look forward to working with Matt and the entire staﬀ to support a thriving media center that provides tremendous benefits to the Haverhill community.”

Two new departments, PEG Operations and Creative Operations, with leadership promoted from within, were created as part of the transition. The PEG Operations department, led by Director Christopher Bowden, is responsible for day-to-day production and operations of the three television channels, volunteer services and management of the organization’s Elm Street studio. Creative Operations, led by Director Lindsay Paris is responsible for the creation of in-house professional media content, including HC Media’s flagship program “The Haverhill Journal,” as well as developing new in-house programming. It will also manage the organization’s marketing and outreach and operation of HC Media’s Harbor Place studio.

“The new structure will allow us to maintain our traditional cable access oﬀerings, while also providing new opportunities for innovation and expansion, all in an eﬀort to better serve Haverhill,” Belfiore said.

Bowden joined the HC Media in 2010 and has extensive experience in television production and staﬀ management. He was the recipient of a National Alliance for Community Media award in 2022. Paris joined the HC Media. She is best known as the producer and host of “The Haverhill Journal.” She is the recipient of four National Alliance for Community Media awards and a National Association of Telecommunications Oﬃcers and Advisors award and was nominated for two New England Emmy Awards in 2024.

Cassie Ellson, production coordinator, was promoted to assistant PEG operations manager. Ellson has been employed at HC Media since 2018. Erinn Scott was promoted to oﬃce manager. Scott has been employed at HC Media since 2013.