Wright, Ferullo and Marsh Among Those Receiving Recognition as Commonwealth Heroines

Women from Haverhill, Methuen and North Andover were recognized Friday as community leaders in the Annual Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2024 by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.

Of the 125 women receiving honors were Haverhill Kaitlin M. Wright, nominated by Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas; Methuen Public Health Nurse Karen Ferullo, nominated by Ryan M. Hamilton of Methuen; and North Andover Youth and Recreation Services Assistant Director Demi Marsh, nominated by Andover-based Sen. Barry R. Finegold.

Every year the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women partners with state legislators to recognize women who make outstanding contributions to their organizations and communities. The Commonwealth Heroine Class of 2024 marks 21 classes since the Commission’s founding in May 1998. It comprises over 125 women who serve as leaders in industry, business, nonprofit and advocacy.

Wright was recognized as a long-term advocate for both early voting and educating younger citizens about the importance of voting.

Ferullo says she was “humbled and honored to be recognized for the Commonwealth Heroine award. To be recognized by the Commonwealth and Rep. Ryan Hamilton for actually doing a job that I love makes each day worthwhile.”

Of Marsh, Finegold says, “Demi’s extraordinary acts of service are making a real difference in her community, and I was proud to nominate her as a Commonwealth Heroine. Demi’s commitment to her work at the Youth Center is truly impactful to students across North Andover.”