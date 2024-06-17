Advocates to Gain Insights on Aging LGBTQ+ Population

Caregivers and those working with LGBTQ+ elders can join others from across the country for a virtual conference titled, “LGBTQ+ Elders in an Ever-Changing World.”

LGBTQ+ people interested in their own aging or caregiving needs are invited to attend.

This year’s theme is “Bridges to Belonging: Fostering Inclusivity and Identity in LGBTQ+ Aging” and features keynote speaker Robyn Ochs, an educator, speaker, and grassroots activist.

Ochs is an advocate for the rights of people of all orientations and genders to live safely, openly and with full access and opportunity. Her work focuses on increasing awareness and understanding of complex identities and mobilizing people to become allies.

Nine workshops will be offered during the daylong event, on topics ranging from intergenerational storytelling, addressing social isolation and support among transgender and gender-diverse older adults, and the importance of inclusion in the research of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services, hosts the event in partnership with Good Shepherd Community Care, the LGBTQIA+ Aging Project Fenway Health, and the Salem State University School of Social Work on Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The conference website lgbtqeldersconference.org offers information about online access to the conference, registration, fees, and continuing education credits.

AgeSpan is a private, nonprofit agency with a mission to ensure the choice for all to lead fulfilling lives as they age across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.