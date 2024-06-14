Shred Unwanted Papers, Help Plaistow Library Saturday

Online commerce and banking offer the promise of a paperless existence, but that is far from reality.

Billing statements, bank correspondence, medical documents and more contain information that, if in the wrong hands, can violate privacy and put finances at risk.

The Friends of the Plaistow Library have scheduled a paper shredding event tomorrow to help residents rid themselves of extra paper while destroying unnecessary documents that contain sensitive information.

The cost is $10 for a medium storage box, $25 for three, payable either by cash or check. Checks should be made out to the Friends of the Plaistow Library. This is a fundraiser for the group, which turns around and uses the money to pay for library needs or wishes beyond what the town’s budget covers.

A mobile document shredding truck operated by A1 DataShred will be on site Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. According to its website, the company shreds papers in full view of the customer, with precise cutting that renders the documents unreadable and unable to be pieced back together.