Merrimack Valley Chamber Annual Golf Spectacular July 15

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having its Annual Golf Spectacular in July with breakfast, dinner, networking and, of course, golf.

The golf outing takes place Monday, July 15, with registration open at 10 a.m. and an 11 a.m. shotgun start at Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road, Andover. Admission is $235 and includes golf, cart, continental breakfast, post-game buffet of prime rib, chicken and more and a gift.

Those interested may register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.