Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce to Host Real Estate Seminar June 25

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free real estate seminar led by Topsfield-based Loan Officer James Wallimann with Leader Bank and Haverhill-based Realtor Michael Joy from Coldwell Banker.

The talk is called “Serving Up Your Future Home…You Too Can Buy A Home.” It takes place Tuesday, June 25, from noon to 1 p.m., in the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub on the third floor of Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Those interested may register at HaverhillChamber.com.

Lunch will be provided.