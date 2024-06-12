Higginbottom to Continue This Fall as Interim J.G. Whittier School Principal

Kevin Higginbottom will continue as the interim principal of John Greenleaf Whittier School when the fall term commences.

Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta notified families Tuesday that Higginbottom, who was named to the job in May, would continue in the post until a permanent principal is named.

“We are confident that his leadership and dedication will greatly benefit our school community and allow us the opportunity to give the principal search the attention it deserves,” Marotta said in the letter.

Higginbottom took over after members of the Haverhill Education Association complained of a “hostile” work environment and safety concerns.

“We are excited to see the positive impact Mr. Higginbottom will continue to have on our school,” Marotta wrote.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Syracuse University, a Master of Education in Science Education from Boston University and a Certificate of Advanced Educational Specialization in Education Leadership from Boston College.

Higginbottom has nine years of experience as the supervisor of science and technology in Haverhill Public Schools and previously served as an assistant principal at North Middlesex Regional High School and principal at Reading Memorial High School.