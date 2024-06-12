Bigbelly Opens Waste Bin Manufacturing Plant on Methuen/Lawrence Line

Bigbelly, marked the grand opening this week of its U.S. manufacturing plant Monday at the former Malden Mills Complex on the Methuen/Lawrence border.

The way the plant is laid out, Bigbelly waste bins are built in Methuen and shipped from Lawrence to sites throughout North America and abroad. There are approximately two dozen employees at the Methuen location, performing jobs that were previously conducted by a third party outside of the U.S. until Bigbelly said it “insourced” its U.S. manufacturing operation to the Merrimack Valley last year.

“We’re excited to bring local, innovative employment opportunities to the Merrimack Valley,” said Jeff Satwicz, Bigbelly founder and vice president of business development. “Massachusetts workers are engaged, productive and deliver a cost-competitive product to better our world.”

Speakers at the event on Monday included Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña, state Reps. Estela Reyes and Francisco Paulino and Lawrence Deputy Director of Public Works Rosanna Del Rosario.