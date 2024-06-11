Haverhill Library Hosts Mindfulness Instruction for Relaxation

Laura Klain, a certified life coach and therapist will lead a workshop on mindfulness at the Haverhill Public Library.

The practice is a way to find relaxation, peace of mind, and stress relief using the breath, mind and body as tools to help focus on calming inner turmoil.

It can be added to any lifestyle and performed anywhere. No one else need know what you’re doing. Long, slow line at the grocery store? Your boss wants you to work late again? An unknown co-worker raided the lunchroom fridge? Mindfulness tools can help put those annoyances in perspective and help you cultivate peace even during times of stress.

Side benefits are more creativity and enlightenment.

Klain will lead an hour-long workshop with guided meditation as an introduction on Monday, June 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants are advised to wear comfy clothes. No registration is required.