Friedman to Receive Tibbetts Economic Impact Award from Lawrence Partnership

Evelyn Friedman, former executive director and CEO of the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, will be awarded the David Tibbetts’ Economic Impact Award when the Lawrence Partnership meets next week for its 10th annual meeting.

Friedman was named for her “unwavering commitment to inclusive economic development and her tireless efforts to advance Lawrence’s prosperity,” according to an announcement. The award will be presented during the annual meeting taking place Tuesday, June 18, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., at Central Catholic High School, 300 Hampshire St., Lawrence.

The award is named for David A. Tibbetts, who received the inaugural Economic Impact Award in 2017. A Lawrence native and now of Newburyport, Tibbetts served as secretary of Economic Development for the Commonwealth under former Governor William Weld and founded the Merrimack Valley Economic Development Council in 1999.

The Lawrence Partnership will also bestow Rising Star Awards on Ruby Balborda, vice president of Silverio Insurance Group; Jonathan Guzman, external affairs manager at Groundwork Lawrence; and Jesús Suriel, vice president of Enterprise Bank.

Addressing the annual meeting is Susan M. Collins, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, part of the U.S. central bank. She is a participant on the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets U.S. monetary policy. Collins took office in July 2022 and oversees all of the bank’s activities, including economic research and analysis; banking supervision and financial stability efforts; community economic development activities; and a range of payments, technology, and finance initiatives.

Registration for the annual meeting takes place online at lawrencepartnership.org.