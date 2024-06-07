Sons of the American Legion Cornhole Tournament June 15 Benefits Veterans

Prizes, a raffle, doughnuts and coffee, and a competitive cornhole game add up to a boost in funding for local veterans services.

Sons of the American Legion sponsors the single-elimination tournament. The cost to compete is $40 for a two-person team. The winning team takes the prize money, which will be determined by the number of players.

The tournament will be played on Saturday, June 15, following the 10 a.m. registration and check-in, in the field at American Legion Post 4, 1314 N. Main St., Haverhill.