Haverhill’s Chaput, 92-Year-Old Korean War Vet, Receives Honors Before City Council

Haverhill’s Russell V.J. Chaput received the Massachusetts Disabled American Veteran of the Year Award at Tuesday’s Haverhill City Council meeting.

Chaput is 92 years old and fought in the Korean War.

A regular at City Council meetings in years past, Councilor John A. Michitson said to Chaput, “You’re a real Haverhill citizen, and I appreciate your effort.” Chaput responded by reciting his high school yearbook quote, “‘No matter what I do, to do it the very best of my ability,’ and I’ve followed that through all my life. I’ve been halfway around the world and back.”

He received additional citations from the mayor, City Council and Massachusetts House.