Artist Displays ‘Everyday Art’ at Innovation Hub Through June

By |

Charlie Gagnon stands below “Udderly Beautiful,” while surrounded by his paintings in the Art Niche in the Innovation Hub in downtown Haverhill. (Courtesy photograph)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

The paintings of Charlie Gagnon, a member of the Greater Haverhill Art Association, are on display now through June in downtown Haverhill’s Innovation Hub.

His colorful work, described as everyday art, covers a range of subject matter.

Gagnon, a retiree, said the opportunity to explore art in his retirement has been one of his greatest joys.

See Gagnon’s unique view of the world at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub’s third-floor Art Niche, at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. It is open during regular iHub hours, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments are closed.