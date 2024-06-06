Artist Displays ‘Everyday Art’ at Innovation Hub Through June

The paintings of Charlie Gagnon, a member of the Greater Haverhill Art Association, are on display now through June in downtown Haverhill’s Innovation Hub.

His colorful work, described as everyday art, covers a range of subject matter.

Gagnon, a retiree, said the opportunity to explore art in his retirement has been one of his greatest joys.

See Gagnon’s unique view of the world at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub’s third-floor Art Niche, at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. It is open during regular iHub hours, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.