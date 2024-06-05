McCann Joins Haverhill Bank as Vice President, Commercial Portfolio Manager

Jean L. McCann of Haverhill, who delivers 40 years of local banking experience, recently joined Haverhill Bank as vice president, commercial portfolio manager.

McCann, who will be based at Haverhill Bank’s Rosemont Branch, 1094 Main St., Haverhill, brings comprehensive skills in commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and nonprofit lending, including Small Business Administration financing, relationship banking, portfolio management and more.

“Jean has an unusually deep understanding of local needs and dynamics, having lived and worked here her entire life,” said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer. “Beyond her wealth of skills, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to community with many civic and volunteer accomplishments.”

McCann first entered the financial services field in 1984 at the former Family Bank, now TD Bank, starting as a teller and working her way up to branch sales manager. She joined Pentucket Bank in 2000, eventually becoming vice president and commercial loan officer.

She is a member of the board of Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health Program of Haverhill and previously served as board member and treasurer of Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill; board member/director at large and chair of Member Services Committee of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce; and board treasurer for Hill View Montessori School Foundation of Haverhill.