Haverhill Public Library Plans Movies, Games and Various Other Programs in June

Here is a list of upcoming up at the Haverhill Public Library.

Some of these adult programs require registration. Visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.

Free movies in the auditorium

Contemporary movies are shown Fridays at 10 a.m. and classic movies every Tuesday at 10. June’s classic movie theme is Best Picture nominees from the 1990s. No registration is required.

ESOL Conversation Circle in the Milhendler Room

A casual conversation group meets Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., where participants can practice their English with English language speakers. No registration is required.

Fiber Arts Group in the Milhendler Room

The public library will have a drop-in group on Wednesday, June 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Working on a project? Bring knitting, crocheting, hand stitching, hand quilting, and embroidery, or whatever else to work on in the company of other fiber arts enthusiasts. Instruction is not offered, but other attendees are always happy to offer advice when they can. Drop in at any point during the 90-minute block. No registration required.

Game Night in the Milhendler Room

The public library will host game nights on Thursdays in June from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Strategy, abstract, filler, complex and noncomplex games, or a favorite game from home, will be shared on Thursday Game Nights from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. All experience levels are welcome, as are families. Sponsored by Essex County Gamers MeetUp Group. No registration is required.

Introduction to Medicare in the auditorium

A certified SHINE counselor will provide free Medicare health insurance information on Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. SHINE stands for Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone and provides unbiased, facts-only presentations and assistance. Attendees will learn about the structure of Medicare, when to enroll, cost-savings programs and helpful tips to choose plans that suit you, your lifestyle and your Medicare insurance needs.

Macrame Rainbows in the Milhendler Room

A special Pride Month craft session will have participants bringing home a small macrame rainbow. Sessions are on Wednesday, June 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 20 from 11 a.m. noon. All adults are welcome.

Applying for Benefits Online in the computer lab

A class on Saturday, June 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. or Tuesday, June 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. will show participants how to use online tools to find and apply for resources including food assistance, jobs, unemployment benefits, healthcare and more. Understand what information you’ll need and which websites to use, and find out how the library can help you grow your technology skills.