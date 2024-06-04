Haverhill Councilors Get Update Tonight on Number of Accessory Dwelling Units in Progress

Haverhill city councilors will hear about recent growth in the number of accessory dwelling units—independent residences on a larger property—at tonight’s meeting.

A little more than a year ago, as WHAV reported, zoning for what were once known as “in-law apartments,” became “by-right,” meaning homeowners no longer need a special permit from the city to build these structures, though they still must work closely with city departments. Since then, the city has heard from 62 interested parties, 16 of whom are on the final step of the application. Nine are currently occupied, with four previously illegal and five recently built.

Accessory dwelling units detached from the property’s main building still require a special permit. Mayor Melinda E. Barrett wrote to councilors in a letter, “While we have seen great interest and essentially no complaints so far, financial resources for ADU construction has kept the quantity of ADU permits relatively modest.”

In other business before the Council, Haverhill’s Russell V.J. Chaput will be honored with the Massachusetts Disabled American Veteran of the Year Award. Chaput is 92 years old and fought in the Korean War. Jennifer Wilber, of Massachusetts Disabled American Veterans, said Chaput “is a role model for younger generations regarding integrity, work ethic, selfless service, values, consideration of others, loyalty, devotion, and duty to country and community.”

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.