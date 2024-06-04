Buccieri New Senior VP, Residential and Consumer Lending at Pentucket Bank and Newburyport Bank

Joanna Buccieri has been named senior vice president, director of residential and consumer lending for both Pentucket Bank and Newburyport Bank.

Buccieri, of Atkinson, N.H., assumes overall management of all residential and consumer lending departments including various origination channels. In addition, she is responsible for the development of loan programs, capitalizing on emerging opportunities derived from market trends and the optimization of lending processes supporting the strategic objectives of each bank.

Buccieri brings a wealth of expertise to her new role, having previously served as senior vice president of residential and consumer lending at Newburyport Bank. She has earned the Wharton Leadership Certificate at the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

She is actively engaged in community service with Emmaus and Habitat for Humanity. In addition, she serves on the board of directors of the YWCA of Greater Newburyport.