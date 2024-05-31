MakeIT Haverhill Offers Free 8-Week Computer Basics Courses; Register June 11

MakeIT Haverhill, in partnership with UMass Lowell and the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, is offering two free Computer Basics courses over eight weeks beginning in July.

Classes are available in both English and Spanish languages and take place Tuesdays, from July 2 to Aug. 20, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. There are only 15 seats for each course and registration is required. Those interested my signup Tuesday, June 11, from 4-5:30 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill.

Those with questions may call 978-377-0187 or email [email protected].