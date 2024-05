Essex County Ghost Project is leading a paranormal tour Saturday to raise money for the Hilldale Cemetery Restoration Fund.

Gates open at 7:30 and the walk starts at 8 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Admission is $10 per person and organizers suggest proper footwear.

Those seeking more information may call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.