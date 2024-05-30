Feds Award Andover, Newburyport, Essex Tech Clean School Bus Program Rebates

Several area school districts were among 17 statewide to receive millions of dollars in federal rebates to buy 165 buses under the Clean School Bus Program.

Andover was selected to receive $5 million in rebates to purchase 25 clean school buses; Newburyport, $3 million for 15 buses; and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, $1.4 million for four buses. The Biden-Harris Administration says the Clean School Bus Program helps accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and replace older, diesel-fueled school buses.

Andover said in a statement it will begin the process of procuring the new buses, which will complement five all-electric buses the schools placed into service in 2022, with transportation vendor NRT Bus.

“In 2022, the district made a commitment to providing sustainable transportation to our students and I am thrilled we can add to our fleet. Once these buses are in service, 75% of our buses will support a clean and healthy environment for Andover,” Dr. Magda Parvey, superintendent of Andover Public Schools said.

NRT Bus Senior Vice President Tim Sheehan said, “Adding more electric buses in our communities will support a cleaner environment for our students and schools and reduce our overall carbon footprint.”

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson joined schoolchildren, district leaders and community members in Jackson, Miss., to make the announcement and highlight how the program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money and better protect children’s health, especially in communities already overburdened by pollution. They said the investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs for Americans.

The EPA is continuing to review selected applications and may make additional awards from this announcement.