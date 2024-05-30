CBS News Radio’s National and World Reports to Augment WHAV’s Complete Local News Coverage

WHAV’s original and comprehensive local news coverage will soon be complemented by CBS News Radio’s national and world news.

97.9 WHAV recently entered into an affiliation agreement with CBS News Radio, one of the nation’s original radio networks dating back to 1927 and still owned and operated by its parent company. WHAV plans to air CBS News Newsbriefs, special reports, breaking news and certain shortform features beginning Monday morning. WHAV President and CEO Tim Coco outlines the radio station’s goals.

“Although a community station, WHAV has always punched above its weight with seasoned journalists and broadcasters, reaching the more than 200,000 people within its over-the-air footprint. Its original, local reporting, now augmented by CBS News, meets a public need especially during this time of shrinking and disappearing local newsrooms,” he says.

Coco says WHAV’s local news along with CBS News’ worldwide coverage is a winning combination for listeners.

“The addition of CBS News Radio—somewhat uncommon for a noncommercial station—gives listeners the same kind of high-quality global news as WHAV’s local news and weather coverage. The CBS News Radio Network is the gold standard for news and has won more Edward R. Murrow Awards than any other network,” he adds.

The addition of CBS News Radio also presents opportunities for local businesses to reach expanded audiences tuning into breaking news and popular automotive, business, employment and leisure features.

The WHAV call letters have been associated with local broadcasting since 1947. Greater Haverhill’s only public radio station and nonprofit local news service, WHAV is today operated by Public Media of New England. It is located in WHAV’s original downtown studio building and transmits from WHAV’s original transmitter building atop Silver Hill in Haverhill.