Haverhill Schools to Use $250K Grant to Expand Pre-K at CAI, YMCA, Urban Village Montessori

Haverhill Public Schools is receiving an additional $250,000 state grant to expand access to affordable preschool.

Haverhill is one of six already-participating school districts statewide to be awarded Monday a Commonwealth Preschool Partnership Initiative grant to expand access to affordable high-quality preschool. It will use the money to enter into new partnerships with Community Action, Haverhill YMCA and Urban Village Montessori. Two other cities are entering the program for the first time.

“We know that the high cost of child care is holding back our families, our providers and our economy from their full potential. That’s why we have been focused on expanding access to affordable, high-quality preschool, creating new seats for children in Gateway Cities and rural communities across the state,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey. “Our ‘Gateway to Pre-K’ agenda would build on this progress by expanding high-quality pre-k access to even more communities, lowering costs for more families, and ensuring our hardworking providers have the support they need to deliver high-quality care.”

A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Education told WHAV, money can be used to provide scholarships to, or subsidizing care for, participating families to enroll in preschool at no or low cost.” The program also pays for additional resources such as mental health supports, social workers, community resources and transportation for educators, leadership and caregivers. “Further, it helps communities coordinate, intentionally align, and strengthen curriculum, policies, assessments, professional development and job-embedded supports for educators across public and community-based classrooms. That includes using the funds for professional development, materials, etc.

“As a former mayor, I know how important access to high-quality preschool is for families and for closing the learning gap before kids enter kindergarten,” said Lt. Gov. Kimberley Driscoll.