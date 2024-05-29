Feds Grant Area Boys & Girls Clubs $400,000 Each for Exploration, Job-Related Programs

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill and its area counterparts will receive $400,000 each in federal money for exploration, job skill training and work-based learning experiences for teens.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who secured the $2.2 million during recent budget negotiations, celebrated Monday with members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lowell, Lawrence, Greater Haverhill, MetroWest and Fitchburg, Leominster and Gardner.

“Boys and Girls Clubs across the Third District go above and beyond to give thousands of children and teens the chance to reach their full potential,” said Trahan. “Their career pathway programs have successfully prepared countless young people to hit the ground running when they enter the workforce. That’s why I went to bat for this significant federal investment—because we should be doing everything possible to expand access to these programs with a tremendous track record of success.”

The five Boys & Girls Clubs collectively serve more than 7,000 children and teens per year in their communities.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Executive Director Javier Bristol said, “Our goal is to enhance student success by connecting work and learning experiences. We aim to establish connections between high schools, local colleges and the business community to facilitate a smooth transition to a prosperous post-high school life.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s approach is built on three pillars, Career Exploration and Matching, Skills Development and Work-Based Learning Experiences to help young people succeed in good-paying jobs, benefit local organizations and small businesses, and boost the local economy.